Assistance From Belarus and Jordan Arrives in Syria

More than 40 000 fatalities are counted between Syria and Türkiye due to the catastrophe of February 6.

SANA news agency reported that two planes from Belarus and one from Jordan arrived at Aleppo and Damascus international airports on Wednesday with humanitarian aid for the victims of the earthquakes.

The Belarusian side brought forty doctors to assist people affected by the devastating earthquakes of February 6, said Col. Andrei Gorinovich.

The head of the Belarusian Army's special mission medical team added that the aid includes medical supplies and a field hospital to be set up in the Ismailiyah region of Aleppo.

The field hospital is planned to receive 70 cases per day, according to the colonel, who added that doctors would visit all shelters covering as many victims as possible.

“The 2 Belarusian planes carry supplies for field hospital & medications, with forty doctors on board of various specializations to provide assistance to those affected by the earthquake”

-Colonel Andrei Gorinovich, head of the medical team for special missions of the ���� army- pic.twitter.com/yd4iIsUerv — Filomena Rocha (@Filomen03258997) February 15, 2023

Jordan, for its part, sent 12 tons of medical aid this time. According to the Jordanian consul in Damascus, Anwar Badawi, this is the second plane from the Middle Eastern country to arrive in Syria.

The consul said the country has also sent 14 trucks with food and medical supplies and added that "there will be more aid in the coming days."

In this regard, he highlighted today's visit to Damascus by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al Safadi, who will later head to Türkiye to "address the humanitarian situation and the needs required by both countries."

The earthquakes that occurred last Monday, February 6, in Syria and Türkiye, considered by many as the worst catastrophe in a century, have left more than 40 000 people dead in both nations.