Beijing Rejects Restrictions on Passengers From China

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described as "disproportionate" and "unacceptable" the restrictions that some countries have imposed on travelers from China. Among those restrictions are requiring negative coronavirus tests.

"COVID-19 response measures need to be science-based and proportionate without affecting regular people-to-people exchanges and cooperation," she said, and recalled that China has taken an active part in international cooperation against COVID-19 and worked with the international community to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

"Based on the latest changes in the pandemic situation and the circumstances facing our response, the competent authorities in China have shared information in a timely, open, and transparent manner according to the law," Mao said.

"We shared the viral genome data from the latest COVID-19 cases in China via the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID)."

A few days ago, China's authorities held a video conference with the World Health Organization (WHO). The two sides exchanged views on the current COVID-19 situation, medical treatment, vaccination, and other technical issues. They agreed to continue technical exchanges and contribute to an early global victory over the pandemic.

Health experts from many countries have said that the COVID-19 strains currently spreading in China have previously been found elsewhere already, and a new variant may emerge anywhere on the planet, so there is no need to impose special entry restrictions on China.

According to Mao, the COVID-19 measures should not be used for political manipulation nor should they be discriminatory practices targeted against certain countries.