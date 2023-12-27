Barbados Advocates for Greater Road Safety Responsibility

The BRSA president called for a joint effort by insurance companies, public service vehicle associations and the government.

On Tuesday, local media confirmed that the president of the Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA), Roland Lowe, proposed a new strategy to promote good practices on the country's roads.

According to the Barbados Today newspaper, the official's appeal followed recent statements by Police Commissioner Richard Boyce regarding the doubling of traffic accidents compared to 2022.

In this context, Lowe called on drivers to behave responsibly, especially during the Christmas season, when accident rates are on the rise.

The executive acknowledged the importance of the various road safety education messages disseminated by BRSA and the need for a change of mentality with respect to behavior on the roads.

As you traverse our busy streets to shop during the holidays or even run errands, it is important to think about road safety. The attached guidance (tips) we have provided will help keep pedestrians safe on the road this season. #Barbados #RoadSafety #pedestrians pic.twitter.com/fiyRZptL87 — Bajan Fire Fighters (@bajanfire) December 7, 2023

The BRSA president also called for a joint effort by insurance companies, public service vehicle associations and the government, as a common effort to reduce accidents and deaths on the road.

This issue is a cause for concern, as the 17 deaths recorded at this stage coincide with the number of deaths resulting from violent crime in 2023 in the Caribbean nation.