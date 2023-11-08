Barbados & Trinidad and Tobago for New Fishery Agreement

According to the statement, the discussions, which involved senior government officials responsible for fisheries management, examined in detail issues related to the Eastern Caribbean flying fish population.

On Wednesday, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago agreed to move quickly toward concluding a new fishery agreement.

Although the parties did not identify a timeline for initiating negotiations, they considered launching a collaborative research regime to conduct a sub-regional assessment of fish stocks with a focus on specific species, Barbados Today reported.

According to a joint statement, "crucially, the two nations also indicated their desire to engage in talks for the conclusion of a new fishery agreement in the future."

"The fishing communities of both countries can be assured that their respective governments remain committed to a process of open communication and will accept the guidance and input of the relevant regional fisheries mechanisms to ensure the sustainable use of this important shared resource," the communiqué said.

The talks were held pursuant to a mandate given to fisheries officials from both countries by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Keith Rowley, following reports of concerns expressed by fishermen about possible overfishing of the flying fish.

The talks also involved the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism, an organization charged, among other things, with promoting the sustainable use of fisheries and other marine resources in the region.

Both sides recognized and applauded the fraternal and "extremely positive" relationship that exists between the fishermen of both countries and agreed that full consultation with all interested parties will continue in the future, the report noted.

The representatives also acknowledged a long-standing and fruitful relationship between Barbados and the twin-island republic, which is based on friendship and mutual respect.