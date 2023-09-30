Conviasa Inaugurates New Route to Barbados

At the national level, 2023 will close with a connectivity growth of more than 60%.

The Minister of Transportation, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán, said that the Venezuelan airline has grown in 2023. This growth is in terms of flight connectivity.

The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa) activated this Saturday a new route that will link Caracas with Bridgetown, on the Island of Barbados, as reported by the Minister for Transportation and president of Conviasa, Ramón Velásquez Araguayán from international Simón Bolívar airport.

Velázquez explained, "It is part of the growth that the airline has had in recent years and the strengthening of this connectivity of Venezuela with the world."

The president of Conviasa added, "We are going to carry out twice a week flights to Barbados: Wednesdays and Saturdays.

��La aerolínea Conviasa abrió este sábado su nueva ruta que unirá a Caracas con Bridgetown, en la Isla de Barbados, así lo informó el ministro para el Transporte y presidente de Conviasa, Ramón Velásquez. pic.twitter.com/2n0BgJHZlH — Servicio de Información Pública (@infopublicave) September 30, 2023

The tweet reads, "The airline Conviasa opened this Saturday its new route that will connect Caracas with Bridgetown, in the island of Barbados, this was informed by the Minister of Transportation and President of Conviasa, Ramón Velásquez."

He assured that during this year "the growth of the international air connectivity will be over 30%."

The Venezuelan airline announced, through a publication on X (former Twitter), the start of operations along with photographic material of the first flight.

#Entérate El Min. de Transporte, Ramón Velásquez, Min. de Turismo, Alí Padrón y el Min. de Relaciones Exteriores de Barbados, Kerrie Symmonds, realizaron el tradicional corte de cinta que formaliza la conexión aérea entre Venezuela y Barbados, a través de las alas de #Conviasa pic.twitter.com/P7HsLwC3gk — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) September 30, 2023

The tweet reads, "The Min. of Transport, Ramón Velásquez, Min. of Tourism, Alí Padrón and the Min. of Foreign Affairs of Barbados, Kerrie Symmonds, made the traditional ribbon cutting that formalizes the air connection between Venezuela and Barbados, through the wings of Conviasa."

Velásquez also announced that "Boliviana de Aviación" airline will join in October the 12 foreign airlines that operate in the country, once a week, and in December "we will receive the Brazilian airline, Gol Airlines, which comes with 4 weekly frequencies between São Paulo and Caracas."

Finally, he added that at the national level, 2023 will close with a connectivity growth of more than 60%. "In the next few days we will be connecting important national locations such as Trujillo, Santa Elena de Guiaren, the south of Lake Maracaibo, Santa Barbara del Zulia and Yaracuy."