Barbadian Prime Minister Mottley Presents New Cabinet's Members

In an official ceremony held on Monday, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley presented the politicians who will integrate the government cabinet to hold office in the 2022-2027 term.

For the first time in the history of Barbados, the position of Cabinet Minister will be held by a woman, Sanita Bradshaw. The Prime Minister also appointed three senior ministers: Dale Marshall, Kerrie Symmonds, and Jerome Walcott.

Experienced politicians Indar Weir, Ian Edghill, Lisa Cummings, and Kay McConney will serve as Agriculture, Health, Tourism, and Education Ministers, respectively. Wilfred Abrahams remains as Home Affairs Minister and Colin Jordan as Labor Minister.

“We face simply too many critical challenges for us to continue with business as usual,” Mottley said and thanked the electorate for giving her Barbadian Labor Party (BLP) an unprecedented victory in the Jan. 19 elections.

"Our government is determined that Barbados will be viewed as one of the world's top countries, a place of energy and enlightenment. We intend that citizens continue to hold and draw on the finest of our values and traditions as a people," she added. To meet this objective, Mottley pointed out that it will be necessary to end intergenerational poverty and build human and social capital to boost a sustainable economy in which the skills of all Barbadians will be required. "Despite the challenges which lay ahead, this is a moment for optimism and a time for opportunity. We must use it to educate, upscale, and train a new generation of confident Barbadians for nation-building, regional engagement, and global leadership," she stated.