Voting Continues Calmly in Barbados

The general elections in Barbados started at 6:00 a.m on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the polls for the general elections in Barbados opened their doors to the population at 6:00 a.m. At about 266 330 Barbadian people are registered to vote, representing 92 percent of the population.

Since morning, there have been long lines in St James, St Philip, and St Michael sections. On the other hand, there was little to no activity at the Owen Estwick and Earl Glasgow Auditorium at the Lodge School and Horacio Cooke Sports Complex at around 7:40 AM.

These are the first elections held since Barbados became a Republic last November. The polls are for deciding a winner between two parties, with the incumbent Barbados Labour Party led by Prime Minister Mia Mottley and the Democratic Labour Party by Verla De Peiza.

The parties are fielding 30 candidates and face the opposition of the Alliance Party for Progress led by former Opposition leader Bishop Joseph Atherley, contesting 20 seats. There are 108 candidates comprised of nine independent parties. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country, over 5,600 persons are isolated, unable to cast their votes at the polls.

Last Thursday, Philip Catlyn of the Barbados Sovereignty Party raised a legal challenge based on the current Covid situation on grounds that the rights of Barbadians under Section 6 of the Representation of the People Act were being violated.

Caitlyn accused President Dame Sandra Mason, saying it was unreasonable to accept Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s petition for an election in circumstances where thousands of people could be disadvantaged.

The challenge was dismissed by Madame Justice Cicely Chase, stating that the High Court had no jurisdiction to adjudicate on the issue, consequently paving the way for the general election to proceed.