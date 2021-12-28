PM Mia Mottley Calls Snap Elections in Barbados

"I have decided that it would be in the interest of Barbados, our country, our home, that we recalibrate as a people behind one government and one leader," she said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley called for early elections for next January 19, in what will be the first elections of Barbados as a republic after cutting ties with the British monarchy.

In a speech given to the nation, Mottley shared that she had met earlier in the day with President Sandra Mason and had advised that Parliament be dissolved with immediate effect. The Prime Minister added that Mason had also been advised to issue writs for the holding of new elections in Barbados.

“On this Dec. 27, I have decided that it would be in the interest of Barbados, our country, our home that we recalibrate as a people behind one government and one leader," Mottley said.

"Let me say that whoever emerges as that leader I will support. I will do my utmost to promote the interest of Barbados and Barbadians in all that I say and do, as I have done in all of my public career and would continue to do until the Lord takes my breath,” she underlined.

#DecisionBIM: For the 1st time in Barbados’ history, both major political parties will be led by women.



Mia Mottley leads Barbados Labour Party



Verla Depeiza leads Democratic Labour Party (DLP)#Barbados will vote in its 1st election as a republic on January 19th 2022 pic.twitter.com/hE6Ac9Wprv — Kevz Politics ���� (@KevzPolitics) December 28, 2021

Mottley would be advising electoral officials and members of the COVID-19 Cabinet Sub-Committee to meet on the structure of the voting process in light of the pandemic.

“I will also ensure that the Leader of the Opposition and myself are fully briefed after these meetings, and that we can update you in a matter of days on any agreed upon changes with respect to simplifying the conduct of elections in this environment,” she stated.

In November, Barbados became the world's youngest republic after totally relinquishing the Queen of England as head of state. So far, 62.5 percent of its population is fully vaccinated.