Cuban Authorities Congratulate New Prime Minister of Barbados

After winning general elections, Cuban high-ranking authorities offered congratulations to the reelected Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

Cuba's president, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudes, congratulated Barbados' PM for her victory in the elections. He also expressed Cuba's will to reinforce the relationship and cooperation between both nations.

The Cuban president pointed out the mutual respect and collaboration that characterize the relations between these two nations. He wished Mottley successful management of her government and reaffirmed the desire to strengthen the solidarity ties between the two nations.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez also pronounced the Cuban government’s wish to strengthen the traditional relations of friendship with Barbados.

Mottley was re-elected the day before in the first general election in Barbados’ republican history. She won all 30 seats in the House of Assembly of Parliament.

At #COP26, Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley argued “The global climate crisis requires solutions that are not only practical but historically just. SDR reallocation is both.” Interesting look at the use of IMF Special Drawing Rights for climate finance. https://t.co/dAhxWXxpcH — Nic Maclellan (@MaclellanNic) January 20, 2022

The status of a parliamentary constitutional monarchy, with Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, ended with Governor General Sandra Mason assuming the country's presidency; thus, Barbados became a Republic on November 30, 2021.

The reelected Prime Minister of the Caribbean island is recognized in her country as the political figure enjoying the most significant support among her compatriots. She is also widely recognized internationally.