Sudan Trying To Restore Its Foreign Relations

Al Sadig exposed the panorama of the crimes and violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support militia against citizens, public property, and even diplomatic missions, in addition to its violation of all truces. humanitarian agreements that were signed earlier through the Jeddah platform.

At the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, the Sudanese Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, met his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Al-Sadiq discussed with his Turkish counterpart the developments of events in Sudan and the efforts exerted to limit the impact of the ongoing fighting on civilians.

The Sudanese Acting Foreign Minister has not have public appearance since the start of the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces throughout the past two months. The various media outlets did not report any diplomatic activity or movement to him, except for the recent period when he received a congratulatory message from his counterpart, the Tunisian Foreign Minister, Nabil Ammar, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

During his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Al-Sadiq noted the rebels' non-compliance with humanitarian truces and accused them of continuous violation of international humanitarian law. Mu and Al-Sadiq expressed the appreciation of the Sudanese government for the humanitarian aid sent by Turkey during the current crisis.

The conflict between military factions in #Sudan has caused a surge in cases of rape and the abduction of women and girls, some as young as 12, aid agencies and officials say.https://t.co/X41oGspk1u — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 7, 2023

A few days ago, some Turkish officials accounts announced on social media that the Sudanese army had received more than 50 "Bayraktar" vehicles.

The accounts stated that this is the first batch received by the Sudanese Armed Forces out of 3 batches.

On the sidelines of his participation in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in the Azeri capital, Baku, the Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, met with the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister, Walid Al-Khuraiji, where they discussed situation in Khartoum, Darfur and South Kordofan.

In the same context, Al-Sadiq met his Ugandan counterparts, Odongo Jiji Abu Bakr, and the Iranian Hussein Amir Abdollahian, where he expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided by the Iranian Red Crescent to Sudan during the current crisis. They discussed the possibility of restoring the severed relations between the two countries due to Sudan’s participation in the Yemen war.

