Cuba Wins Gold Medal in Boxing’s 69-Kilo Division

On Tuesday, Cuban boxer Roniel Iglesias won the gold medal in the men's welterweight category. This victory gives his country four gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He defeated Briton Pat McCormack with a score of 5-0 and ranked Cuba as the Latin American country with the highest number of medals.

"Iglesias achieved the gold medal. A prize for his effort and consecration. Congratulations champion,” said Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel, adding that his country expects a lot from boxing in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old boxer won the gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics but was seriously injured during the competition. In 2016, he was also eliminated from the Rio Olympics in the quarterfinals.

