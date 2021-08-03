Cuba Wins Gold Medal in Boxing’s 69-Kilo Division

On Tuesday, Cuban boxer Roniel Iglesias won the gold medal in the men's welterweight category. This victory gives his country four gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
He defeated Briton Pat McCormack with a score of 5-0 and ranked Cuba as the Latin American country with the highest number of medals.
"Iglesias achieved the gold medal. A prize for his effort and consecration. Congratulations champion,” said Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel, adding that his country expects a lot from boxing in the Tokyo Olympics.
The 32-year-old boxer won the gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics but was seriously injured during the competition. In 2016, he was also eliminated from the Rio Olympics in the quarterfinals.
"On Tuesday, I overcame all these difficulties and setbacks. I won in the welterweight category, which is very competitive. My victory will not be forgotten in the history of the Cuban boxing,” Iglesias stated proudly.
Previously, he became a world champion in the 64-kilo division in 2006 and 2009 and won a bronze medal in the 2008 Pekin Olympics light welter event. In 2019, Iglesias also won a gold medal at the European Games, a silver medal at the World Boxing Championship, and a gold medal at Europe’s Boxing Championship.
“I always train very hard to meet expectations and achieve the goals I set out for myself," assured Iglesias and added that he is looking forward to competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.