LATAM Won Another 3 Gold Medals in Tokyo Thanks to 3 Heroines

Jumper Yulimar Rojas (VEN), weightlifter Neisi Dajomes (ECU) and gymnast Rebeca Andrade (BRA) were the main characters of Sunday's LATAM performance in Tokyo 2020.

On Sunday, three Latin America women from Venezuela, Ecuador, and Brazil raised gold Olympic titles in Tokyo pushing up their teams.

The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas won the Triple Jump gold medal after jumping 15.67 meters, which was also enough to beat, by 17 centimeters, the world record standing since 1995.

Rojas is now the first woman in the South American country's history to be Olympic champion and the third in general after the boxer Francisco Rodriguez (México 1968) and the swordsman Ruben Limardo (Londres 2012).

"I am very happy for her, and I take this opportunity to congratulate her. She was coming for great things, and thanks to God, it happened on the track. I think she had the perfect day to make her dreams come true," former Olympic champion Caterine Ibargüen said.

Rojas also said she was chasing the 16 meters mark, which she considers to be "an everyday personal goal."

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Ecuadorian Neisi Dajomes won the gold medal after lifting 263 kilograms with no failed attempts.

She was seconded by the American Katherine Nye, while the third place in the 76kg division was for the Mexican Aremi Fuentes.

Dajomes is now the first Ecuadorian woman winner of a gold medal at Olympic games and the fourth one in the Olympic history of the South American country.

"It was not easy at all. I had to go through many difficulties to get Tokyo 2020, but all sacrifices, the training, and the courage have proven to be worthy," Dajomes said after dedicating the triumph to her dead mother and brother, and her trainer.

simone biles starts following rebeca andrade on instagram pic.twitter.com/AFzB4scyW4 — noemy ���� (@lukestars) July 29, 2021

Finally, the Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade got the gold medal after averaging 15,083 points in her three jumps. This is her second medal in Tokyo since she won a silver medal three days ago, making herself the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic medal in gymnastics.

Andrade was very clapped by the so-far champion, the American Simone Biles, who did not take part in the competition due to health issues.

The sportswoman has been congratulated by all her followers around the world. However, her President Jair Bolsonaro remains silent about her, something strongly criticized by the Brazilian people.