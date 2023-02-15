Bahamas Hosts 44th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting

From Wednesday To Friday, the Bahamas will host the 44th Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government meeting, in which regional leaders will discuss issues of common interest like peace and climate change.
CARICOM Secretary Carla Barnett arrived in Nassau on Monday to hold consultations with Ireland Ambassador to CARICOM Sean Hoy, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry Director for Latin America Cai Wei, and Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis before the meeting.
"It was a pleasure to welcome the CARICOM Secretary. We look forward to productive discussions on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing our collective goals,” Davis stated.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and international trade organizations representatives will attend the meeting as guests. “My country and CARICOM share strong ties between our peoples, common values, and a commitment to the fight against climate change,” Trudeau praised.
He stressed that his country will support Caribbean countries' initiative to guarantee environmental protection and back the Haitian government’s fight against gang-promoted violence. "I will hold talks with the Prime Minister of the Bahamas on the situation in Haiti. All countries in the hemisphere have to help counter this country’s political crisis," the Prime Minister insisted.
Davis thanked Trudeau’s interest but stressed that any solution to the Haitian crisis must respect the self-determination of this country’s people. "We must work to stabilize Haiti enough to allow democratic elections. Achieving this goal is the challenge," Davis said.
Formed in 1973, the CARICOM is an intergovernmental organization that currently includes Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Monserrat, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. As associate members participate in Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and Turks & Caicos Islands.