BRICS' Member State Could Ensure Ships With Ukraine’s Grain

Chairman of the Board of the Valdai Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation, Andrey Bystritsky, said Monday that one of the BRICS nations states could be a good candidate for ensuring the safety of Ukrainian grain's shipment in the Black Sea.

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that a third party would be designated later to guarantee, along Türkiye and Russia, the security of the vessels transporting Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea.

"We managed to reach an agreement in Istanbul: Ukraine demines ports and lets ships take to the sea, while Russia, Turkey, and one more party, which will be determined later, escort the ships to the Bosporus," he said during his meeting with the ambassadors of the Arab League nations.

"This country cannot be from the list of unfriendly states that impose or support sanctions against Russia," told Bystritsky. "It is clear that these are not European Union or NATO member countries, or, for example, Australia and New Zealand. This country must be non-aligned in the full sense of this word, independent, have weight in the international arena, have enough resources and personal qualities of its leaders not to turn a blind eye to possible violations, and behave by the agreed rules," he explained.

"For example, it could be one of the BRICS countries or one of the African states, although quite unexpected options are also possible," added the expert. According to the Chairman, the nominee must be capable of negotiating and suit all the parties: Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye, and the UN. "There should be a consensus on this issue."

Russia’s commitments under the grain agreements reached in Istanbul do not bar it from continuing its special military operation in Ukraine, which fact has been confirmed by the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said:https://t.co/3r3F17m7xP pic.twitter.com/DFwKQx3V6r — TASS (@tassagency_en) July 25, 2022

He continued to say that the designated state should be a maritime power, owner of its fleet. "A land-based country like Serbia, which, in principle, could well be considered as one of the candidates, will hardly qualify," he explained.

In light of the current global crisis regarding the issue of food and fertilizer supplies, last July 22, a package of documents was signed in Istanbul for the solution of this matter.

Russia and the UN signed a memorandum in which the UN was committed to lifting anti-Russian restrictions preventing exporting agricultural products and fertilizers.