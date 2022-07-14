BRICS: Three More Countries To Join the Bloc

On Thursday, the BRICS Forum director said that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt could apply next year to enter the bloc.

Purnima Anand, BRICS' president said Thursday that Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt's application for the bloc's membership will be analyzed and processed at next year’s summit, expected to be held in South Africa.

“All these countries have shown their interest in joining [BRICS] and are preparing to apply for membership. I believe this is a good step because expansion is always looked upon favorably; it will definitely bolster BRICS’ global influence,” told the BRICS president.

The member states of the BRICS, represent more than 40 percent of the global population and nearly a quarter of the world’s GDP. The bloc's main objective is to promote peace across the nations and urge global cooperation, security, and the development of humanity.

According to the head of the bloc, the matter of expansion was exposed during the latest BRICS summit celebrated in Beijing in June. Anand commented on her hopes for the rapid process of accession of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt to the bloc.

She added that they “are already engaged in the process,” but not so sure about all of them joining BRICS. “I hope that these countries will join the BRICS quite shortly, as all the representatives of core members are interested in expansion. So it will come very soon,” Anand said.

The revelation of the three countries' membership plan came in light of the announcement indicating that Iran and Argentina officially applied for membership in late June.