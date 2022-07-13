China-BRICS Trade Grew 14.1 Percent During First Half of 2022

China reported that during the first half of 2022 its trade with the other member countries of the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa, grew 14.1 percent year-on-year.
The General Administration of Customs detailed that these operations yielded more than 243 billion dollars, with a 20.6 percent increase in exports of domestic products and an increase of 8.3 points in imports from said states.
China mostly sent electromechanical equipment, solar panels and lithium batteries to its partners in the bloc and bought hydrocarbons, coal, agricultural products, minerals, and metals from them.
China’s Customs recently predicted further growth in the country’s trade with the other four countries as they continue to deepen and strengthen their economic relations.
Last year the commercial volume exceeded 490 billion dollars, 39.2 percent higher than in 2020.