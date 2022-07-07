Argentina’s BRICS Bid Receives China’s Support

China has officially endorsed Argentina's bid to join the BRICS.

The request's endorsement and formalization came at the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting held in Indonesia, where Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero met with his counterpart from China, Wang Yi.

On Thursday, Argentina's foreign ministry said, "Wang Yi formally confirmed his country's support for Argentina's membership of the BRICS group, in line with what was agreed between the group's leaders."

Argentina's membership in BRICS would "strengthen and broaden its voice in defense of the interests of the developing world," according to the ministry.

Earlier, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said his country is seeking to join the group of emerging economies, noting that an economic crisis with high inflation and weak foreign exchange reserves is hitting the country.

China confirma en la reunión de ministros de Relaciones Exteriores del G20 que se desarrolla en Bali, Indonesia, que acepta el ingreso de Argentina en BRICS.



China confirms at the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting taking place in Bali, Indonesia, that it accepts Argentina's entry into BRICS. A step away from the yoke of the dollar, the IMF and North-South dependency relations, towards a multipolar world.

Challenging the Western hegemony, the BRICS bloc comprises Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

According to the IMF, the group's member states account for 30 percent of global gross output and 40 percent of the worldwide population.

BRICS countries have recently adopted the shared view that cooperation requires new members. Iran has also requested membership in the group at the end of June.