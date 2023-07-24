BRICS International Youth Camp to Gather 60 Participants

The programme of the camp is a set of educational sessions devoted to an introduction to the context of the BRICS multilateral format and the youth dimension of its activities.

From August 1 to 6, the Third BRICS International Youth Camp is traditionally going to be held in the Ulyanovsk region in Russia.

This year the goal of the Camp is to develop new approaches to promote BRICS among young people by attracting young professionals in the field of journalism, information and communication technologies and graphic design in the Internet information environment from the BRICS countries. The main theme of these year's camp is "Media".

60 young leaders between the ages of 18 and 35 are invited to participate. Its participants will be bloggers, journalists, columnists, students from Brazil, India, Russia, China and South Africa.

There will be thematic sections covering various aspects of youth interaction in the media space, seminars and master classes explaining to young representatives of the BRICS countries the specifics of working in the media space, principles and tools that can be relied on. The language of the event is English.

The Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), the Project office of the international youth cooperation "Russia-BRICS", the Ministry of Youth Development of the Ulyanovsk Region, the Regional Information Resource Fund, the Ulyanovsk Regional Organization of the All-Russian public organization «Russian Union of Youth» with the support of the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives and the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund are the organizers of the event.