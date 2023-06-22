Lula and Ramaphosa Talk About the BRICS and Ukraine in Paris

In August, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa will discuss the membership criteria for 25 countries that want to join their economic cooperation block.

On Thursday, presidents Lula da Silva (Brazil) and Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) held a meeting on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which is taking place in Paris.

During their dialogue, they discussed issues related to the BRICS, an economic cooperation block led by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These nations will hold a summit in August, when they deal with issues related to the current geopolitical situation.

Discussion of the membership criteria for 25 countries that want to join the BRICS is also expected. Among them are Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Belarus, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Syria, Sudan, Thailand, Türkiye, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

According to what Lula revealed via twitter, they also discussed the prospects for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict, an issue that the Brazilian leader has been promoting even before assuming the presidency in January 2023.

"Ramaphosa recently led a delegation of African leaders to Russia and Kyiv seeking to share the continent's "perspective on finding peace in Ukraine," but key elements of their peace plan ended up being rebuffed by Russian President Vladimir Putin," Reuters recalled.

On June 22 and 23, the Paris Summit will provide the opportunity for leaders from around the world and officials from multilateral institutions to discuss aspects related to financing actions to mitigate the economic and social consequences of global change climate.

On Thursday, Lula also held separate meetings with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in which they discussed issues related to Latin America.

The Brazilian President also spoke with Saudi Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is the president of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28).

