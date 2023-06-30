Ethiopia Submits Application to Join BRICS

The East African country, home of the AU, expects a positive response to its application.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry reported that the African country has submitted a formal application to join the BRICS group of emerging economies.

Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Meles Alem said in statements to local media, "We have applied for membership, and we are expecting a positive response."

The country is a founding member of numerous global organizations such as "the United Nations, the African Union, and the Non-Aligned Movement," the official said, noting the importance of Ethiopia joining BRICS for the sake of "securing our national interests."

In this regard, the spokesman referred to the changing international situation and the evolution of international forces. Meles Alem said that in such a scenario, the country "will work to become a member of other international bodies."

#BRICS the latest map, given Ethiopia’s application:

BRICS members (5 countries) ��������������������

Formal applicants (10)������������ ����������������������������

Expressed interest (16)���������������������������������������������������������������� pic.twitter.com/vdXSq1Pjpo — Mzansi ��������������������+ (@MzansiSocial) July 1, 2023

The East African country, which hosts the AU, expects a positive response to its request and will follow up on progress, the spokesman said. Ethiopia has more than 117 million people, making it the second-most populous country on the African continent.

South Africa assumed the rotating BRICS presidency from China on January 1, 2023.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Argentina, Mexico and Nigeria have also sent letters and expressed interest in joining the group comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The bloc is currently studying ways to open the door to new members.