Mexico Negotiates Gas Supply To Avoid Blackouts

He encouraged Mexicans to reduce energy consumption during peak hours to save gas and avoid power interruptions.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Thursday announced that his government is working to guarantee natural gas supply from Texas to avoid another power outage.

"We are doing diplomatic work to ensure Texas gas supply to Mexico. Stop Texas gas exports will affect not only our country but also other U.S. territories," he said and encouraged citizens to reduce energy consumption.

AMLO's statements come after Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned gas exports outside his state's borders until Feb. 21 as a measure to deal with the cold wave that has been affecting the U.S.

On Monday, over 5 million Mexicans suffered a prolonged power outage due to the freezing of the gas pipelines supplying gas from Texas.

The disruption is a spillover of the worst electricity crisis in recent history in the U.S., where freakishly cold weather cut oil and gas output. The blackout is a reminder that Mexico should become energy independent, as prices for imported gas that Mexico spiked 5,000% pic.twitter.com/ZFNEJQnuID — Mary Sutton Greeley (@Lucky_finds) February 16, 2021

Besides injecting liquefied gas to make up the shortfall, the AMLO administration has also scheduled power cuts to keep consumption levels below the country's generation capacity.

In this context, there has been strong criticism of Mexico's energy dependence on foreign gas. AMLO warned that the Federal Commission of Electricity (CFE) and the Mexican Oil Company (PEMEX) should never be privatized.

He also pointed out that his country must initiate a strategy to regain energy self-sufficiency.

