Mexico to Vaccinate the Elderly Living in Poor Neighborhoods

Although authorities have not been defined yet in which municipality the Russian vaccines will be used, they will prioritize an urban locality with a high mortality rate.

Mexico's Health Ministry Thursday informed that the elderly living in poor municipalities will be vaccinated when 2,000 Sputnik V vaccines arrive in the country on Saturday.

"We will continue to immunize the most vulnerable people and those living in poor neighborhoods," Health Minister Undersecretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said without specifying in which municipality the vaccines will be administered.

Nevertheless, authorities informed that they will prioritize those urban communities that have had high mortality from COVID-19.

"Although there are several in this condition, we will contrast the number of deaths versus the number of inhabitants to determine the COVID-19 incidence rate," Lopez-Gatell said.

On February 14, the country received 870,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with which health authorities began vaccinating people over 60 years old.

"Our priority is to protect the people at highest risk of dying from COVID-19," the official added, reporting that over 217,400 vaccines were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

"When we vaccinate 20 percent of the 15 million Mexican elderly, we will have reduced mortality by 80 percent," he added.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in December, 1,318,055 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Mexico.