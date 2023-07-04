    • Live
Aussie Police: 2 Man Charged, 4-Mln-Usd Worth of Meth Seizure

  • Methylamphetamine seized by Aussie police. Jul. 4, 2023.

    Methylamphetamine seized by Aussie police. Jul. 4, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@7NewsSydney

Published 4 July 2023
On Tuesday, the police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said that they had charged two men after a seizure of 6 million Australian dollars (approximately 4 million U.S. dollars) worth of methylamphetamine.

According to the NSW Police Force statement, at about 01:15 p.m. local time on Monday, a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were arrested in Homebush, a suburb in Sydney's west.

According to the police report, a subsequent search of the scene led detectives to locate approximately 295,000 Australian dollars (about 197,178 U.S. dollars) in cash.

The police also found 4 kg of methylamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of 6 million Australian dollars (approximately 4 million U.S. dollars).

Furthermore, the detectives also located a pair of knuckle dusters, capsicum spray, and a knife, during a search of the 32-year-old man's car; the items were seized to undergo forensic examination.

The police also said that both men were taken to Auburn Police Station, where the 35-year-old was charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug of a large-scale commercial quantity, and supplying a prohibited drug of a commercial quantity.

The 32-year-old man was charged with the supply of a prohibited drug of a large commercial quantity, custody of a knife in a public place, and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

