Australia: 1st Portable Hydrogen Generator Developing

Researchers from Australia's national research agency have launched a project to develop the first portable green hydrogen generator in the nation.

On Friday, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) started a project with a funding of 10 million Australian dollars (around 6. 5 million U.S. dollars) that aims to design and construct an easily deployable device able to generate environmentally friendly hydrogen at the site of usage by employing liquid carriers.

According to research, the use of a liquid carrier methodology facilitates the secure and optimal storage and transfer of green hydrogen from its point of origin to its destination as a viable energy source.

According to CSIRO, the patented catalytic static mixers of the device are instrumental and key, given their significant enhancements over existing packed bed reactor technology, coupled with their facile scalability.

We've launched Australia’s first movable hydrogen generator. ��



Australia needs hydrogen to help reach net zero emissions by 2050. This new technology could help reshape our energy landscape by safely generating hydrogen at off-grid locations. https://t.co/4GstqCBgYJ — CSIRO (@CSIRO) May 26, 2023

"Catalytic static mixers are special tools that mix fluids to speed up and better control chemical reactions without any moving parts," researcher John Chiefari said in a media release.

"Now this hydrogen generation system will enable hydrogen to be produced locally and on demand from the carrier, with the added advantages of the carrier fluid being safely stored in a similar way to diesel or petrol," Chiefari stated.

According to Australia's National Hydrogen Strategy, by 2050, the industry could increase 50 billion Australian dollars (32.5 billion U.S. dollars) to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and support 16,000 jobs.