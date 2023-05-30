9.2-Mln-Usd Worth of Drugs Confiscated in Australia’s Sydney

"...twelve kilograms of heroin, sixteen kilograms of MDMA, as well as five hundred grams of cocaine..."

On Tuesday, law enforcement authorities in the state of New South Wales (NSW), Australia, announced that an individual has been indicted on charges associated with drug trafficking and financial improprieties after a seizure of approximately 12 kg of heroin and 16 kg of MDMA in the city of Sydney.

As per the declaration made by the New South Wales Police Force, around 12:15 p.m local time, on Monday, detectives carried out a search warrant at a unit situated on John Street in Lidcombe, leading to their discovery of twelve kilograms of heroin, sixteen kilograms of MDMA, as well as five hundred grams of cocaine.

The confiscated substances were estimated to hold a market worth of approximately 14 million Australian dollars (around 9.2 million U.S. dollars).

Police also found items relevant to the storage, packing, and supply of prohibited drugs, such as a hydraulic press, three safes, money counters, and mobile phones, which would undergo further forensic examination, all of which would be subjected to additional forensic evaluations.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Tuesday that a man was charged with drug supply and money-laundering-related offences after a seizure of about 12kg of heroin and 16kg of MDMA in Sydney, reported Xinhua. #MDMA #Heroin #Sydney #Cocaine… — Sinar Daily (@sinardailymy) May 30, 2023

Upon the implementation of an additional search warrant at a specific premise located on Molise Street in Prestons, law enforcement officials proceeded to detain a 33-years-old man, later transferred to a police station for further processing.

The man was formally accused with two counts of supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The man was also denied bail and is slated to make an appearance at a regional court on Tuesday.