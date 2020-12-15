Guatemalans Initiate Legal Action Against President Giammattei

Human rights defenders call for comprehensive investigations into police brutality against people who protested in November.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) on Tuesday presented a complaint against Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei, the Interior Minister Gendri Reyes, and the National Police Director Jose Antonio Tzuban for the violent repression against citizens on November 21.

The complaint was submitted by ICJ Central America Director Ramon Cadena who condemned the excessive use of force by Police officers.

Noting a stepback in the Peace Accords signed in 1996, this civil organization also called for an investigation into the events in order to hold accountable the responsible.

The Ombudsman's Office determined that police forces violated human rights, noting the case of citizens Kenneth Lopez and Carlos Manuel Gonzalez, who lost their eyes as a result of injuries caused by the riot police.

Rioters in Guatemala City, Guatemala set the Congress building on fire in an anti-government protest against a new budget yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iq2ubFzPt8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2020

Thousands of people mobilized at Guatemala City's Central Squared to reject the approval of the 2021 Budget Bill which cut funds for COVID-19's response, nutrition, education, and human rights programs.

Although Congress annulled the Bill, demonstrators continued to protest over corruption, while demanding the resignation of Giammattei and Reyes.

In September, Former Interior Ministry Carlos Menocal confirmed the purchase of teargas and other military equipment amid the pandemic, which has killed 4,476 people so far this year.