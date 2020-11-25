Guatemala's Govt Opens Dialogue on Budget That Sparked Protests

Non-governmental economic organizations and 'thinking tanks' integrated the dialogue process that kicked off at the National Palace at 10h00 local time.
However, the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (Icefi) and the Association for Research and Social Studies (ASIES) withdrew from the dialogue because it included religious and business organizations and excluded other essential sectors.
"This is an exclusionary process, which has not a technical, but a political debate. We don't want to be part of a farce," ASIES Secretary Pablo Hurtado explained.