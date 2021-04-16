At Least 65,000 People Displaced After the Attack In Nigeria

"Assailants looted and burned down private homes, warehouses of humanitarian agencies, a police station, a clinic, and a UNHCR Protection Desk. Those fleeing include Nigerians and Niger nationals living in the area," the UNHCR said in a statement.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) denounced on Friday that at least 65,000 Nigerians have been forcibly displaced following a series of attacks on Damasak town as initial reports indicate eight people killed 12 injured.

"Assailants looted and burned down private homes, warehouses of humanitarian agencies, a police station, a clinic, and a UNHCR Protection Desk. Those fleeing include Nigerians and Niger nationals living in the area," the UNHCR said in a statement.

"Violence in the Lake Chad Basin has uprooted 3.3 million people, including over 300,000 Nigerian refugees and some 2.2 million displaced within north-east Nigeria, especially in Adamawa, Borno, and the Yobe States," the organization added.

The so-called Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) devastated the town on Wednesday, after which humanitarian access has been difficult, and the UNHCR mission was forced to relocate outside of Damasak.