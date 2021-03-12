    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Nigeria

Nigeria: 30 Students Missing After New Kidnapping Incident

  • A rescued schoolgirl, among 279 girls kidnapped from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School, reacts after arriving home after the five-day ordeal in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021.

    A rescued schoolgirl, among 279 girls kidnapped from the Jangebe Government Girls Science Secondary School, reacts after arriving home after the five-day ordeal in Jangebe, Zamfara, Nigeria March 3, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/@Intprofessor

Published 12 March 2021
Opinion

Nigerian president said after the incident that government “will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students in the hope of massive ransom payments."

Nigerian police reported on Friday that 30 students remain missing after gunmen attacked a school on Thursday. In recent days, it is the latest kidnapping incident as experts warn that kidnapping for ransom is turning into an "industry" in the African country.

RELATED:

Gunmen Abduct 300 Students From School in Nigeria

Kaduna State’s security commissioner, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the attack occurred at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization on the state capital's outskirts. It is still unknown who is behind the attack. 

According to the authorities, thus far, 180 people have been rescued. "Some of the rescued students were injured and received medical attention at a military facility," the official said.

During recent months there have been at least three events of the mass abduction of students. In February, 279 girls were taken from a school in Jangebe. Nigerian president said after the incident that government “will not succumb to blackmail by bandits who target innocent school students in the hope of massive ransom payments."

Tags

Nigeria Violence Kidnapping

People

Samuel Aruwan

Russia Today, Wall Street Journal
by teleSUR/esf-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.