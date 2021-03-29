Nigeria To Fully Utilize Gas Resources, President Buhari Says

The declaration of the decade of gas in Nigeria was a bold statement to demonstrate the administration's resolve that gas development and utilization should be a national priority to stimulate economic growth.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the government would fully utilize the enormous gas resources in the country to drive industrialization and uplift the economy.

Buhari, while launching "The Decade Of Gas In Nigeria," aimed at developing the industry here in the next ten years, said given the country's potential of about 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, the commodity has enormous potential to diversify Nigeria's economy.

"The rising global demand for cleaner energy sources has offered Nigeria an opportunity to exploit gas resources for the good of the country. We intend to seize this opportunity," the Nigerian leader said.

"It is well known that Nigeria is a gas nation with a little oil, but the country has focused on oil over the years," he said, pointing out that his administration had prioritized gas development and recorded remarkable progress.

According to him, the gas sector's primary objective is to transform Nigeria into an industrialized nation, with gas playing a major role.