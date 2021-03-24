Biden Picks VP Harris to Tackle Growing Border Crisis

The new leadership role will represent the first notable item in Harris' portfolio as vice president and draw similar efforts to those taken on by Biden during the Obama administration.

According to reports issued Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden has selected VP Kamala Harris as point person to lead his administration's efforts to handle the growing crisis at the US-Mexico border.

Harris will be in charge of creating a partnership with Mexico and Central American countries, including El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, known as the Northern Triangle, to try and deal with the root causes of the sudden influx of migrants trying to cross the border illegally.

As reported by the Associated Press, the decision was made during a meeting between Biden, Harris, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas, and other immigration advisers.

The initiative signals to Mexico and the Northern Triangle that “there is one single figure dedicated to this effort,” a senior administration official said. “She’ll work first on the goal of stemming the flow of irregular migrants to the US… but at the same time, the real goal is to establish a strategic partnership with these countries based on respect and shared values,” the official said.

According to this official, the long-term goal is to address the root causes that send thousands to emigrate to the U.S. by working to battle corruption, strengthening border security, and overseeing diplomatic efforts in those specified counties, among other measures. Results will take time, and this is recognized by both the President and the vice president, the official added.