President Trump Claims His Border Wall Stopped Coronavirus

"The wall has made this border safer than it's ever been," Trump said on his tour in Arizona.

U.S. President Donald Trump Tuesday said during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border to give credit to his new wall, "it stopped the COVID-19, it stopped everything."

In Arizona, Trump inspected a new section of the concrete and steel bar structure. Under a blazing sun, he took a moment to scribble his signature on the wall.

Trump is looking to regain the campaign's momentum after his weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, failed due to low attendance.

In visiting the border, Trump sought to change the theme to an issue he believes will help electrify his base in November.

"The wall has made this border safer than it's ever been," Trump said on his tour.

President Trump and Governor Ducey signed the 200th Mile of New Border Wall in San Luis, AZ. #12News #Arizona pic.twitter.com/nqVQHbCGTS — Daniel Méndez (@MendezDAZ) June 23, 2020

There he met with Arizona's Republican Governor Doug Ducey, and with federal Border Patrol officials.

That same day, Trump spoke with a group of young Republicans at a megachurch in Phoenix.

Campaign officials stressed that such rallies would remain a core element of the president's re-election strategy.

Trump's focus on building his promised border wall also aims to bolster support among his most loyal followers, experts say.