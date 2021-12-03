Argentines To Submit COVID-19 Pass For Attending Close Places

"We have to extreme COVID-19 preventive measures due to the appearance of the Omicron strain, which is highly contagious," Health Minister Vizzotti insisted.

Over-13-year-old Argentines will be requested to present a health pass certifying that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend massive events or enter close places from next week.

“Although COVID-19 infection and death rates have not increased much recently, we have to extreme COVID-19 preventive measures due to the appearance of the Omicron strain, which the World Health Organization (WHO) qualified as dangerous,” Health Minister Carla Vizzotti insisted.

To request the pass, citizens must present the official vaccination card or the "My Argentina" digital credential to the authorities of their city after 14 days of having been fully vaccinated.

The initiative seeks to encourage Argentinians to get vaccinated since 20 percent of the population has not yet gotten any dose even though sufficient vaccines are available for all of them.



"This situation is not due to vaccine resistance, but to decreased risk perception," Vizzotti insisted, recalling that this week’s daily coronavirus cases average represents 6 percent of the highest average number of cases reported in May.

"We must all understand that immunization is a matter of public health. The more citizens are vaccinated, the more protected we all will be against the virus, which will have less chance of mutating," she stressed.

As of Dec. 3, Argentina had reported 5,335,310 COVID-19 cases and 116,617 related deaths, 20 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

