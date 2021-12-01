Argentina & China Expand Space, Nuclear, Defense Cooperation

Their current space cooperation is extensive, as shown by the Chinese space station installed in the Argentine province of Neuquen, which supported the mission of the Chang'e 5 probe to the moon.

On Wednesday, the governments of Argentina and China held a meeting to deepen their cooperation on matters related to the space, nuclear and defense industries.

The Argentine ambassador to China Sabino Vaca had a meeting with the Industry and Information Technology Vice Minister Zhang Kejian, who is also the highest authority of the National Space Administration of China (CNSA).

At that meeting, they agreed to promote the negotiations of the "2021-2025 Space Cooperation Plan", which encompasses different areas of collaboration, such as space science, deep space exploration, and Earth observation.

Zhang offered scholarships for postdoctoral, doctoral, and master's studies in space, nuclear, and defense industries for Argentine students. Currently, both countries' space cooperation is extensive, as shown by the Chinese space station installed in the Argentine province of Neuquen, which supported the mission of the Chang'e 5 probe to the moon.

The Argentina Citizens #MartialArts Club, founded and chaired by Chen Min and her husband, was recently awarded the honor of "Sports and Social Charity Certificate" by the city council of Buenos Aires, capital of #Argentina. Read more: https://t.co/3mcAnJCGuA #ZhejiangStory pic.twitter.com/4oUWJNrUBN — Zhejiang, China (@izhejiang) November 26, 2021

In this context, China conveyed its interest that Argentine scientists have access to Chang'e 5 samples so that they can obtain more experience and knowledge for future experiments.

The Chinese vice minister was open to deepening collaboration on nuclear energy, through the development of multipurpose research reactors and the construction of the Hualong nuclear power plant in Argentina.

Regarding the defense industry, Vaca and Zhan agreed on the importance of transferring technology and capabilities to Argentine companies during the implementation of defense projects.