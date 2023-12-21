Argentines Reject President Milei's Economic Deregulation

Through a decree, the far-right politician reformed over 300 laws to establish "the foundations for the reconstruction of the Argentine economy."

On Wednesday night, thousands of Argentinians protested against the state downsizing policies, privatization of public assets, and economic deregulation proposed by President Javier Milei.

Through an "urgent" decree, Milei reformed over 300 laws to establish "the foundations for the reconstruction of the Argentine economy."

Among other things, his decree transforms all state-owned enterprises into anonymous societies for subsequent privatization, repeals the rental law, authorizes the total or partial transfer of the shareholding of Aerolineas Argentinas, and prohibits setting limits on exports.

The decree also includes other measures aimed directly at deregulating economic activity. These include the repeal of the Supply Law, which imposes sanctions on companies in cases of shortages of certain products, and the repeal of the Shelves Law, which obliges supermarkets to offer a minimum of products manufactured by small businesses.

The text reads, "Argentina protests. Protesters head to Congress in Buenos Aires protesting Milei's decree. It looks like it will be a long night for the Argentine people."

Protest calls spread rapidly after the national broadcast through which the far-right President announced his package of economic policies. Citizens gathered in the vicinity of the Congress to continue the protest that thousands had carried out hours earlier, marching through the streets of downtown Buenos Aires to Mayo Square in front of the Presidential headquarters.

The nighttime mobilization was also felt in various neighborhoods of the capital, where residents staged a loud protest from their windows and balconies by banging pots and other household items. The protest action was heard in neighborhoods such as Caballito, Almagro, and Avellaneda, but also in middle and upper-class areas such as Palermo and Belgrano.

"Milei subverts the democratic republican order and disrupts the division of powers. His unconstitutionality is evident. We will not tolerate an attack on social security and labor and social rights," said Hector Daer, the secretary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).