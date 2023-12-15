Bolivian President Warns About Impacts of Argentine Adjustment

Luis Arce vowed to take all necessary steps to preserve macroeconomic achievements such as price stability and job creation.

On Thursday, President Luis Arce asserted that he will do everything possible to safeguard the Bolivian economy from the effects of Argentine President Javier Milei's adjustment policies.

"This is not what one would have expected to happen since the campaign rhetoric said otherwise. Now, however, measures are being taken that only have the potential to impact our country but also affect all of Argentina's neighboring countries," Arce said.

"The measures could also affect Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. Of course, we will not be exempt because we are neighbors. We need to be attentive to what may happen to take the necessary measures to defend our economy," he added.

Arce vowed to take all necessary steps to preserve Bolivian macroeconomic achievements such as price stability, economic growth, and job creation.

Milei/Caputo are applying Friedman's textbook shock by creating the perception of a (false) looming hyperinflation to justify the destruction of most distributive policies, public infrastructure, state jobs, subsidies on transportation and energy while *deregulating imports*. pic.twitter.com/jjVvZgFI68 — taseenb (@taseenb) December 12, 2023

Analysts have raised concerns about the uncertain and complicated outlook for bilateral relations between Bolivia and Argentina due to the ideological differences between the leftist economist Arce and his far-right colleage Milei.

Bolivian Minister of Planning Sergio Cusicanqui mentioned that his country is willing to maintain bilateral cooperation with Argentina, as over a million Bolivians are currently living in the neighboring country.

During the meeting of the council of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) held on July 4, Bolivia and Argentina signed several bilateral instruments, including the Juana Azurduy Brotherhood Treaty and an Integration and Cooperation Agreement.