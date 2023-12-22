Argentina: Broad Repudiation of Milei's Emergency Decree

President Javier Milei's plan for "the reconstruction" of the Argentine economy, announced on Wednesday, is prompting strong political and social backlash, which goes beyond the discontent expressed by citizens who are calling for protests through social media.

This circumstance puts his Urgent Necessity Decree (DNU), which contains over 300 reforms and aims for unprecedented economic deregulation, in serious jeopardy.

"We need to read the entire Constitution. We shouldn't pit Argentinians against each other," demanded former President Cristina Fernandez (2007-2015), who criticized Milei for emphasizing the repression of protests instead of ensuring the rights of Argentinians.

"As democracy in Argentina celebrates 40 years of continuity, we face an extremely unprecedented institutional crisis. In a clear abuse of authority, the Executive branch has encroached upon the exclusive powers of Congress," said former President Alberto Fernandez (2019-2023).

México sufrió muchos años del neoliberalismo, pero al final el pueblo se unió y los sacamos a patadas. Ahora nuestros hermanos de Argentina está teniendo su despertar, y la derrota del fascista Milei es solo cuestión de tiempo. #FuerzaArgentina, todo un continente los apoya!!! ���� pic.twitter.com/Xw0758dwm4 — Guille Vidal (@eltemagv) December 21, 2023

The text reads, "Mexico suffered many years of neoliberalism but the people finally united and we kicked them out. Our Argentine brothers are now having their awakening and the defeat of the fascist Milei is only a matter of time. Argentina stay strong, a whole continent supports you!!!"

"Since taking office, Milei and his Economy Minister Luis Caputo have repeatedly presented false data, trying to create a scenario of chaos to justify the destruction of the State and the rights of workers," he added.

There is unanimous consideration in Parliament that the Argentine president will face serious difficulties in getting his plan approved because Milei has chosen to sign an 82-page decree that can only be approved or rejected in its entirety, rather than proposing reforms one by one.

"Milei should replace this invalid decree with a 'mirror law' that can be voted on chapter by chapter and convene extraordinary sessions for urgent treatment. By doing so, positive reforms can be sanctioned, and those that don't can be avoided," Senator Martin Lousteau said, adding that "respect for institutionalism prevents abuses that harm society."

Second night of protests across Argentina’s cities, Mar del Plata in the video but also Bariloche, Junín, Rosario, others.

Labour march to Congress in Buenos Aires announced for next Wednesday to demand reversal of Milei’s imperial decree.pic.twitter.com/zR4YWQOv9D — Uki Goñi (@ukigoni) December 22, 2023

In the Republican Proposal (PRO), a center-right party founded by former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), the discussion of the government's economic plan is yet to be decided.

"At this fragile and threatening moment, we must be aware of the urgency of taking brave measures. Failure to do so exposes us to hyperinflation that could be devastating for the lives of millions of Argentinians," warned Macri.

However, voices of rejection towards the economic stabilization plan are growing. Labor unions denounced that Milei's measures cut labor and social rights.

The Peronist General Confederation of Workers (CGT), the country's main union, demands the repeal of the Milei decree and called for a march on Wednesday, December 27.

The CGT, which will file a lawsuit in court to annul the decree, rejects the measures proposed by Milei, which directly impact labor legislation, deregulate broad sectors of economic activity, and also reduce the influence and revenue-generating capacity of union organizations.

Mass chaos in Argentina over Milei's reforms



Follow us on Rumble: https://t.co/Nuc9nUzTc5 pic.twitter.com/P3z9Svk927 — RT (@RT_com) December 22, 2023

On the opposite side, however, business associations have expressed strong support for the fiscal adjustment and deregulation proposed by Milei.

Both the Argentine Business Association (AEA) and the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA) and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce (CAC) showed their support for the decree, which seeks to transform "all" state-owned companies into anonymous societies for "subsequent privatization" to deregulate the Argentine economy.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive night, pot-banging protests and spontaneous demonstrations against Mile spread across some of cities such as Rosario, Cordoba, La Plata, and Bariloche. In Buenos Aires, thousands of people gathered again in front of Congress.