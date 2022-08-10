Argentine Social Movements Call for Greater Social Protection

In Argentina, social movements seek to meet with the recently appointed Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, to seek improvements in social plans.

Social movements and organizations of the Argentine left protested on Wednesday in different points of the city of Buenos Aires. They are planning an overnight encampment with the essential purpose of demanding social improvements and requesting a meeting with the new Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

The columns of demonstrators of the Unidad Piquetera, which is made up of various leftist groups, filled the streets of downtown Buenos Aires and mobilized to the Plaza de Mayo, in front of the Government House and the Ministry of Economy.

A specific demand is that the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who took office a week ago, receive them to attend to the urgent needs of the unemployed and precarious workers.

They have announced, in this sense, that they intend to remain in the Plaza de Mayo for an indefinite period until they receive answers from Massa, who is out of town for the inauguration of works associated with the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline.

Paro Nacional de CTERA

Conferencia de Prensa de CTERA ����

�� La absolución de Santiago Goodman.

��El aumento de emergencia para los jubilados docentes nacionales.

��La urgente resolución de los conflictos nacionales.

��La convocatoria de paritarias en las provincias. pic.twitter.com/W2fy0EgZaR — prensa-ctera (@cteracta) August 10, 2022

CTERA National Strike

CTERA Press Conference

The acquittal of Santiago Goodman.

The emergency increase for retired national teachers.

The urgent resolution of national conflicts.

The call for parity in the provinces.

The protests came shortly after the Ministry of Economy announced a thorough review of the social protection plans, including the eventual withdrawal of benefits to many beneficiaries.

However, the call for the demonstration reads that "a week after Massa took office as super minister, who only has super powers to apply an adjustment policy to serve the pact with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the enrichment of the business class, there is not a single measure for those of us who are the most affected by the adjustment."

At the same time, independent unions hold demonstrations to demand the fulfillment of particular demands, as is the case of the teachers' union about salary increases.

The demonstration is taking place the day before the July inflation index is released, which the Central Bank's expectations report forecasts at 7.5 percent per month.