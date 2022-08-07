Argentina and Bolivia Define Bilateral and Regional Integration

The presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, held a meeting in Colombia, where they are attending the inauguration of Gustavo Petro.

The guarantee of gas volumes and the joint development of lithium were topics discussed by the presidents of Bolivia, Luis Arce, and Argentina, Alberto Fernández, during their meeting in Colombia, as part of the decision to strengthen bilateral and regional integration.

"It is always a joy to meet again with our brother president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández. We agree on joining efforts to strengthen the unity of the Patria Grande and the progress of our peoples," said Arce after the meeting.

Both held a meeting on Saturday night for about an hour, taking advantage of their presence in Bogota for the inauguration of President-elect Gustavo Petro.

Siempre es una alegría reencontrarnos con nuestro hermano presidente de Argentina, @alferdez. Coincidimos en sumar esfuerzos para fortalecer la unidad de la #PatriaGrande y el progreso de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/8QfsH4w7a7 — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) August 7, 2022

Fernández also highlighted the guarantee of Bolivian gas supply.

"The agreements for the provision of Bolivian natural gas to our country benefit us mutually and guarantee the volumes that Argentina needs," she informed in a message on her Twitter account.

Fernandez arrived in Bogota accompanied by Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta.

Within the framework of his stay in Colombia, the Argentine President met this Saturday with the President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, and with the Head of State of Bolivia, Luis Arce; and participated in a meeting with the Puebla Group.

On Sunday, meanwhile, the President is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Petro, who will take office in place of Iván Duque.