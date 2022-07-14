Marches in Argentina Asking for Social Benefits

The mobilization was called by a large number of social and left-wing organizations, including some associated with the ruling center-left political coalition Frente de Todos.

A large part of the 9 de Julio Avenue in the country's capital was collapsed by the people marching until they ended up in Plaza de Mayo, in front of the headquarters of the National Executive Power and the Ministry of Economy.

Increasing social benefits are among the major demands. Specific sectors demand the approval of a universal basic income and a special bonus for retirees and unregistered workers.

This mobilization follows the appointment of Silvina Batakis as the new Minister of Economy. Batakis announced a series of austerity measures that citizens also rejected earlier this week.

#ATENTOS piqueteros salen a las calles en una jornada nacional de protestas para mañana con "permanecia" en plaza de Mayo en Buenos Aires. En Córdoba desde primera hora se concentran en puente Centenario y luego marchan por el centro de la ciudad. Movil @radiomitrecba. pic.twitter.com/JcpESGATU9 — Leonardo Guevara (@leoguevara80) July 13, 2022

Picketers take to the streets on a national day of protests for tomorrow with "remain" in Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. In Córdoba, they gathered at the Centenario bridge for the first hour and then marched through the center of the city.

Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the Polo Obrero, an Argentine social organization affiliated to the Partido Obrero, told CNN Radio, "It is a protest that was already planned, due to the economic and social situation, the worsening of the social situation, the lack of food in the canteens and a general adjustment that depends on the Ministry of Economy."

According to Belliboni, the social organizations wish to meet with the Minister of Economy. "We are raising an emergency aid and the discussion on the minimum wage (45,540 pesos or 355 dollars), a reinforcement according to an inflation that has eaten the income of all wage earners," he said.

Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner recently made public criticisms of how social movements distribute income transfer plans to the most vulnerable population. In this context, Argentina has seen increasing friction between social organizations and the government.