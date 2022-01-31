Argentinians Demand Comprehensive Reform To The Judiciary Power

The "Supreme Court must respect the Constitution, international treaties, and the laws of the Nation", human rights activist Eduardo Tavani said.

On Thursday, Argentina's Permanent Assembly for Human Rights (APDH) and other human rights organizations will hold a march towards Lavalle Square in Buenos Aires to demand the removal of Supreme Court judges, the end of "lawfare," and the democratization of justice.

"For more than a decade I have thought that the Judiciary has to be a service power for the people and not a place of privilege for the powerful. I do not think that many citizens think that we have a good Justice service," former Judge Ramos Padilla said.

"The citizens called this march, which is what gives it immense value because it is the response to a demand made by those who want to have an independent justice," he added.

Other emblematic organizations in the fight against impunity will also be present at the march. Among there are the Argentine League for Human Rights, Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, and HIJOS.

The "Supreme Court must respect the Constitution, international treaties, and the laws of the Nation", APDH Co-President Eduardo Tavani said, and demanded the formation of a group of judges that is independent of the pressure exerted from the economic and political elites. Territorial Development Minister Jorge Ferraresi and Federal Intelligence Agency Comptroller Cristina Caamaño confirmed their participation in the citizen's rally. "I agree with the mobilization because it will be performed by the people, to whom Justice usually turns its back," Caamaño said. She also emphasized the importance of generating grassroots processes to consolidate the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights in this South American country.