Argentina To Develop Cooperation With Russia

President Alberto Fernandez noted Argentina's urgent need to free itself from relying on the U.S. and open cooperation links with Russia.

The President marked the challenging context Argentina is facing, economically speaking, because of a severe external debt crisis. To a large degree, A crisis originated due to Argentina's orientation towards the U.S. since the 1990s.

The dependence on Washington has only increased Argentine debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the President.

In conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Fernandez stressed his will to develop cooperation with Russia to eliminate such dependence on the IMF and the United States.

The number of opportunities that cooperation with Latin American countries represents for Russia was highlighted by the Argentine President.

"President Vladimir Putin: Argentina is one of Russia's key partners in Latin America."



"President Vladimir Putin: Argentina is one of Russia's key partners in Latin America."

"For more than 150 years our countries have been united by good, friendly relations. We seek to expand our cooperation and find new avenues of interaction."

He also expressed that Argentina could be an entry point for Russia to cooperate with Latin American countries.

He considers that both countries have a significant reserve for strengthening cooperation in multiple areas.