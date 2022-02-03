Argentina To Develop Cooperation With Russia

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
President Alberto Fernandez noted Argentina's urgent need to free itself from relying on the U.S. and open cooperation links with Russia.
The President marked the challenging context Argentina is facing, economically speaking, because of a severe external debt crisis. To a large degree, A crisis originated due to Argentina's orientation towards the U.S. since the 1990s.