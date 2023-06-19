Argentine Police Attacked Protesters in Jujuy

"The provincial government reformed the constitution behind the backs of the people of Jujuy to repress and criminalize legitimate protest," the Patria Institute denounced.

On Monday, Human Rights Secretary Horacio Pietragalla Corti traveled to Jujuy to verify the situation in this Argentine province after the police harshly repressed thousands of citizens who protested in Purmamarca.

On June 15, Jujuy's constituent convention approved a reform of the provincial Constitution that limits the right of citizens to protest and gives the State the power to recognize community possession of Indigenous lands.

"These anti-democratic acts break the rule of law in our country. The provincial government reformed the constitution behind the backs of the people of Jujuy to repress and criminalize legitimate protest. We strongly ask for the cessation of the repression, the immediate release of the detainees and the retreat of the imposition of an anti-constitutional reform," the Patria Institute denounced.

In reaction to the new regulations, Indigenous farmers and workers blocked highways demanding the resignation of Governor Gerardo Morales.

Argentina: Wiphalas y Sikus en las protestas contra el gobernador racista Morales en jujuy pic.twitter.com/86gKBAtw8U — J C (@JOTACE7777) June 16, 2023

The tweet reads, "Argentina: Wiphalas and Sikus in the protests against the racist governor Morales in Jujuy."

This conservative authority, who is also the Radical Civic Union party's presidential candidate, is known for the persecution he has directed against the Indigenous leader Milagro Sala, who has been imprisoned for five years.

“We visited the people who were detained in the roadblocks and who were transferred to the Alto Comedero prison so that they can tell us what happened and verify their situation," the Argentine Human Rights Secretary said.

"Subsequently, we went to the blockade zone in Purmamarca to talk with the representatives of the communities that were repressed... we made a request for a meeting with the provincial authorities. However, until now, such a request has not been answered,” he added.