Former President of Argentina, Carlos Menem, Dead at 90

Former Argentine president Carlos Menem died this Sunday in a clinic in Buenos Aires at the age of 90, the press reported.

Menem, who ruled Argentina for a decade, died this morning at the age of 90 in the Sanatorio Los Arcos. He was hospitalized due to a urinary infection, his ex-wife Zulema confirmed to Télam.

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, expressed his condolences to the Menem family on his Twitter account.

"With deep regret, I learned of the death of Carlos Saúl Menem. Always elected in a democracy, he was Governor of La Rioja, President of the Nation, and National Senator. During the dictatorship, he was persecuted and imprisoned. All my love goes to Zulema, Zulemita, and everyone those who mourn him today, "he said.