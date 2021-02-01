Argentina To Maintain Border Closure Until February 28

Non-resident foreigners will not be allowed to enter the country and a ban on flights to and from the United Kingdom will remain in place.

Argentina's Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero extended the country's border closure until February 28 in a move to curb the spread of new COVID-19 cases.

Non-resident foreigners are prohibited from entering through ports, airports, international crossings, border centers, and any other access point.

The National Civil Aviation Administration must maintain the suspension on permits related to direct flights to or from the UK. Likewise, a reduction in passenger flights from the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and Brazil will be applied.

Entry into Argentina will imply the acceptance of current health protocols, including a prohibition on traveling for people with COVID-19 symptoms and the presentation of health insurance to cover medical and isolation services.

�� "More than a million health workers in our region have become sick with COVID-19 and at least 4,000 – most of them women – have died as a result", @DirOPSPAHO pic.twitter.com/ZnaVJhC68e — PAHO/WHO (@pahowho) January 29, 2021

Cafiero called on nationals or foreigners residing in Argentina, especially Senior citizens, to defer their trips abroad if they are not related to essential activities.

Governors may request exceptions on the travel ban for people whose activities are authorized or for which authorization is required.

As of Monday morning, Argentina had confirmed 1,927,239 COVID-19 cases and 47,974 related deaths.