Argentina: Judge Bans Safe Abortion Law in Chaco Province

A Chaco Province's court on Thursday declared unconstitutional the Safe Abortion Law approved by the Argentine Congress and suspended its application in that territory.

Judge Marta Aucar announced the verdict after a complaint filed by an anti-abortion group from Chaco city.

"The Senate's decision is contrary to Chaco regulations," the conservative group stated, alluding to the Safe Abortion Law that grants voluntary pregnancy interruption up to 14 weeks of gestation.

Abortion "restricts, undermines, violates, limits, and alters the unborn child's right to live," the group added.

#Argentina | With 38 votes in favor and 29 against, the law of voluntary interruption of pregnancy was approved, after decades of struggle by the collective of Argentine women and the National Campaign for legal, safe and free abortion. pic.twitter.com/MwZeIPHGU0 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 30, 2020

For the ruling to take effect, the verdict must be approved by Chaco authorities. However, the territory's Health Deputy Secretary Carolina Centeno advanced that she will appeal to Aucar's decision.

"Health authorities weren't notified about the group's complaint, and they don't agree with the judge's verdict. We all must respect the State of Law," Centeno tweeted, adding the subnational government will continue to promote the right to free and safe abortion.

Chaco Lawmaker Lucila Masin also condemned the court ruling because "forced maternity is another form of violence."

On Dec. 30, 2020, Argentina's Senate passed the Safe Abortion Law with 38 votes in favor, 29 against, and one abstention.