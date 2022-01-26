Argentina Updates COVID-19 Border Entry Protocols

A negative COVID-19 test will be no longer necessary for vaccinated nationals re-entering the country.

On Tuesday, President Alberto Fernandez's administration announced that it would no longer require a negative PCR test for Argentines returning to their country, or for tourists from neighboring countries, if they show a complete vaccination certificate, issued 14 hours before their arrival in Argentine territory.

Starting in February, the National Directorate of Migration (NDM) will admit all travelers that show a complete vaccination schedule, a sworn statement, and medical insurance. Foreigners from non-bordering countries will continue to present a negative PCR test made 72 hours in advance.

Foreign vaccination schemes will be accepted, especially in the case of Argentines who have resided abroad over the past year. The authorities will respect each country's complete vaccination scheme.

Unvaccinated citizens or persons residing in Argentina should present a negative PCR test performed in the nation of origin within 72 hours before travel or an antigen test within 48 hours before departure.

They may enter by land if they are vaccinated with a complete scheme, even if they are COVID-19 positive. If they are not vaccinated, they will quarantine for seven to ten days.

Cruises passengers must show a negative PCR test performed up to 72 hours before departure to leave the ship. In the case of cargo crew members and staff they should show a PCR test made seven days in advance.

On Tuesday, Argentina's Health Ministry registered 100,863 new COVID-19 cases. So far, this South American country has counted 8,041,520 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.