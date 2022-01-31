Chile: Truck Queue Unblocked at Border Crossing with Argentina

Argentina and Chile struck an agreement that allows unblocking an overly long truck queue that stopped 3,000 vehicles for almost two weeks at the border crossing.

According to the Argentine Federation of Freight Transport Business Entities (FADEEAC), the agreement was arranged by the ambassadors of both countries. The flow of cargo transport will be retaken, announced the Federation.





Some measures regarding COVID-19 health controls were the cause for the pile-up of trucks at the Christ the Redeemer crossing. Truck drivers were asked for a negative antigen test and there was a lack of sufficient personnel to cross.

FADEEAC also said that many of the 3,000 trucks stopped in Mendoza Province were stuck at points where car parks were already occupied.

The crossing is a very busy zone of vehicles looking for ports on the Pacific Ocean. 1,000 trucks cross daily via Christ the Redeemer, of which half comes from Argentina, while the rest come from somewhere else in the Mercosur.

Chile will reopen 10 land borders with Argentina and Peru https://t.co/QgrerqzxDK pic.twitter.com/Xg6fwa7efE — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) December 21, 2021

A new protocol has been established by Argentine and Chilean authorities, releasing drivers from an antigen test, instead, they can present a PCR test performed 72 hours before they arrive at the border.

Argentina's Security Ministry stated that from next Wednesday, the PCR test must be performed no later than 48 hours before drivers' arrival.

Meeting haulers' demands, the current 7 health inspection points will be 14.