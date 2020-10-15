Argentina: Minimum Wage to Increase by 28% Until 2021

Currently, the minimum wage in Argentina is US$218. In March 2021, however, it will be US$271.

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and the Central of the Workers of Argentina (CTA) announced that workers will receive a wage increase of 28 percent in three parts.

These union organizations held a meeting with the business chambers in the Minimum Wage Technical Commission, where they agreed that wages would increase by 12 percent in October, 10 percent in December, and 6 percent in March.

In addition, employers and employees agreed to meet in April 2021 to analyze the evolution of the Argentine economy and update the salary if necessary. For the time being, the proposal was accepted by the Labor Ministry.

The CGT leader Hector Daer and the CTA leader Ricardo Peidro mentioned that Argentine workers requested a minimum wage higher than US$581, which is the amount that would allow their families to purchase the basic basket.

Argentine union organizations also announced that they will hold a rally on October 27 to commemorate the 10 years since the death of former president Nestor Kirchner, a leftist politician who started social transformations in favor of workers.

"The mobilization will show that the popular movement is on its feet and that the street is the tool of those who fight against injustice, which will only be resolved with the people," the CTA Secretary Hugo Yasky said.