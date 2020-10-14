Argentina Does Not Support Lima Group Petition on Venezuela

Juan Guaido's right-wing allies made a tacit call to intervene in Venezuela so as to prompt a government change. Argentina warned that such a request is inadmissible and dangerous.

Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Minister stated that its country does not adhere to the report on the situation of human rights in Venezuela prepared by the Lima Group.

In that document, the countries aligned with the U.S. foreign policy express their support for Juan Guaido, a lawmaker who proclaimed himself as Venezuela's interim president in 2019.

In this regard, President Alberto Fernandez’s administration emphasized that Argentina does not recognize a politician who “never had the effective exercise of the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

Argentina also pointed out that it does not support those assertions according to which what is happening in Venezuela is "a threat" to global and regional security and stability.

Regardless of who wins the election this November, we must continue to advocate for a New Good Neighbor policy with our friends to the south.



Latin America & the Caribbean is not the US's to exploit.

End US imperialism! #CubaSalva #HandsOffVenezuela https://t.co/IKgonUAr8G — CODEPINK (@codepink) October 7, 2020

"The call for extra-regional intervention... does not correspond to the seriousness of the problems or challenges that Venezuela faces," said Argentine diplomacy, adding that it cannot admit any action capable of generating "unpredictable consequences in Latin America."

"Only elections can establish, in a peaceful and rational way, a consensual and inclusive route to resolve political differences in Venezuela while respecting its Constitution."

The Lima Group is made up of Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru. On Tuesday, these countries rejected the parliamentary elections to be carried out in Venezuela in December.